‘Popcorn’ receives U/A from Censor Board

The romantic comedy entertainer is going to hit the screens on February 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Sai Ronak and Avika Gor will be seen in exciting roles in an entertainer titled ‘Popcorn’, directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham. Producer Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta of Acharya Creations (of the critically-acclaimed ‘Napolean’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ fame) is producing it.

Avika Gor is debuting as a co-producer of the movie on her banner Avika Screen Creations. MS Chalapathi Raju and Seshu Babu Peddinti are its other co-producers. The romantic comedy entertainer is going to hit the screens on February 10.

‘Popcorn’ has received U/A certification from the CBFC. Ahead of the film’s release, the promotions have been full-on. The makers are sparing no efforts in conveying the spirit of the film to the target audience.

The film’s teaser, trailer and songs have done their best already. Avika Gor will be seen in a trendy and classy role, while Sai Ronak will be seen as a lively youngster. They both get stuck inside a lift in a shopping mall. And the rest of the story mostly revolves around the two youngsters. Sai Ronak feels that the last 10 minutes will be special. He also believes that the film’s edge-of-the-seat moments will enthral the audience.

Recently, the film’s trailer was released by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The trailer showed that ‘Popcorn’ is content-oriented as well as fun-filled.

Presenter MS Chalapathi Raju is confident that the film’s last 45 minutes are going to keep the viewer hooked to the screens. “Elders will reconnect with their past, while youngsters will have a blast watching the film. The movie tells the story of a dramatic, emotional journey of two characters,” he recently said.

Check out the trailer here: