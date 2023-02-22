HPS Begumpet unveils logo, calendar of events to commemorate its centenary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Release the Logo and Calendar of Events of the Centenary Celebrations of The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet (Photo:Anand Dharmana).

Hyderabad: Conclaves, sporting events, concerts, expedition and carnivals are lined up as part of the centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

The year-long centenary celebrations that commenced in January will be spread over with a series of activities that include parents’ pagent and master chef competition, investiture and marathon runs.

At an event attended by popular star, Akkineni Nagarjuna and IT and Industries Principal Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet on Wednesday unveiled a centenary logo and calendar of events. Gusti Noria, President of the Hyderabad Public School Society, Dr. Madhav Deo Saraswat, HPS Principal, R.Raghuram Reddy, Vice-Chairman, HPS Board of Governors, and others were also present.

Eminent alumni of the school including Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle and Prabhu Pingali, Director of Tata Cornell Institute, through their video messages congratulated the staff, students, and other alumni.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said he was overwhelmed by memories and emotions as he drove to HPS and walked up the stairs of the Jagirdar’s block. “HPS has taught me the attitude and confidence to face the world,” he said and recalled memories from his school days.