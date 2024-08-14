Classmates lend aid to late friend’s family in Siddipet; deposit Rs.90,516

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 14 August 2024, 06:32 PM

Friends of Ambati Yadagiri is handing over passbook to his wife, daughter after depositing amount in account in Siddipet district

Siddipet: Classmates of a man, who died recently, came to the rescue by depositing Rs.90,516 in his daughter’s account at Marpagada village in Kondapak mandal.

Ambati Yadagiri (40), who studied Class 10 in a local school, had died, allegedly by suicide, a month ago. After coming to know about the financial struggles of the family, his classmates mobilised the amount and deposited it in the postal bank account of Yadagiri’s daughter on Wednesday.

The headmaster of the school Varada Reddy also joined hands with them in supporting the family.