CLAT 2024 to be held on December 3, 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The Executive Committee and Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the ‘Consortium’) which met at the National Law Institute University, Bhopal has decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 would be conducted on December 3.

Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process would be released shortly.