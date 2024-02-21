Prof. Dilip Ukey elected as convener of CLAT 2025

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 10:29 PM

Hyderabad: The annual governing body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities has elected Prof. Dilip Ukey, Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, as the convener of the CLAT 2025.

During the recently held meeting, the governing body elected a new executive committee for the consortium with Prof. VC Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, taking over as president from the outgoing president Prof. Vijender Kumar. Prof. S Shantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar was elected as vice president of the consortium.

