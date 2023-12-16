Babukhan Charitable Trust offers online HIESET-24 scholarship

Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust is conducting an online HIESET-24 till January 15, 2024, for extending two-year scholarship to economically weaker, underprivileged and talented boy students for two-year intermediate with integrated coaching at Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE), Vikarabad.

The HIE offers intermediate with integrated coaching for JEE-MAIN, NEET and EAMCET, and MEC with CA, CPT, LAWCET, CLAT & Mass Com and NDA.

To register and appear for the test, visit the website http://hieset.in.

For more details, contact 9866556857 / 9652699811.