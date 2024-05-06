CLAT-2025 to be held on December 1

The date and time to conduct CLAT-2025 was finalized after the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the 'Consortium') meeting that was held recently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025, which is the centralized national-level entrance test for admissions to the National Law Universities, will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Convenor, CLAT-2025 in a press release on Monday said.

The date and time to conduct CLAT-2025 was finalized after the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the ‘Consortium’) meeting that was held recently.

Also Read Prof. Dilip Ukey elected as convener of CLAT 2025

Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly.