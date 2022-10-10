Clip from ‘Adhurs’ goes viral after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announce birth of their twins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Announcing the birth of their twin boys, director Vignesh Shivan took to social media platforms to share the newborn’s images on Sunday.

“Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir& Ulagam (sic),” wrote Shivan.

As soon as the news broke, the internet went into a spiral. As it was only recently that the actor-director duo tied the knot, people expressed enthusiasm as to how they had twins this soon. Of all the wild guesses, some said they adopted and some others pointed at surrogacy which sparked a row online.

Though there were all kinds of speculations about the twins’ birth, most chose to ignore them and wish the couple happy parenting. Some also indulged in a deep dive into an old film the actor starred in to dig up a relevant scene.

A clip from VV Vinayak’s ‘Adhurs’ movie is being shared widely where Chary, a priest played by Jr. NTR predicts Chandrakala, played by Nayanthara, have twin boys. Netizens sharing the video are candidly saying that what was once told in a movie has come true.