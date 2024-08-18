| Close Shave For Passengers As Rear Tyres Of Overcrowded Rtc Bus Come Off In Jagtial

The bus, belonging to Nirmal depot, was carrying around 150-170 people, mostly women against its seating capacity of 55 passengers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 August 2024, 12:28 PM

Hyderabad: A major disaster was averted by an alert RTC bus driver after the rear tyres of the vehicle reportedly came off on the outskirts of Morapalli village in Jagtial district on Sunday. Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained any major injuries in the incident as the driver managed to stop the bus immediately.

The incident occurred when the bus, belonging to Nirmal depot, was carrying around 150-170 people, mostly women against its seating capacity of 55 passengers. Sources said the ‘Palle Velugu’ was overcrowded due to low frequency of the buses. Further, the long-weekend prompted many people travel to their native places, with many buses running beyond their capacity.

The tyres which went off the road and fell into nearby bushes, were recovered by the driver with the help of some passengers. The visuals of passengers, primarily women stranded on the road after the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the State government over the incident, stating that a potential disaster was averted due to pure luck. He asked whether the State government has plans to expand the TGSRTC fleet.

“Why it is toying with the lives of innocent citizens. Is there any safety protocol that is followed when it comes to limiting the number of passengers? How are you compensating the overworked drivers and conductors?” he questioned on X.

State of Telangana RTC 👇 170 people board a bus that was supposed to be for 50 people. A Nirmal Depot bus was carrying 170 people when two rear tires of the bus blew out at Morapelli It’s truly pure luck that no one was hurt in this accident & a potential disaster was averted.… pic.twitter.com/aooJeL4I4M — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 18, 2024