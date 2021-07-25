Cloudy and breezy Sunday for Hyderabadis; rains at isolated places

Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that the city will receive light to moderate showers at isolated places for the next two days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to a bright morning on Sunday. The entire city, except for some localities in Rajendranagar which witnessed 3 mm rain, enjoyed a cloudy and breezy weekend.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 31 degree Celsius, whereas the lowest minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.5 degree Celsius.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast that the city will receive light to moderate showers at isolated places for the next two days. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be between 31 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in the range 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

Several districts of Telangana, which have been witnessing heavy downpours for the last few days, also recorded only light to moderate rains on Sunday. The officials at India Meteorological Department have withdrawn the Red alert issued for various districts.

On Sunday, Mukhtapur, Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall of 8.3 mm in the State.

