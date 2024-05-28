Cloudy weather brings respite from scorching heat in Adilabad

Parts of the district saw cloudy weather, bringing a relief to the public from the scorching heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 12:24 PM

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district continues to reel under sweltering heatwave conditions for the four days. However, parts of the district saw cloudy weather, bringing a relief to the public from the scorching heatwave conditions on Tuesday.

Mancherial, Chennur, Kaghaznagar, Asifabad, Utnoor, Khanapur, Boath and some other areas witnessed cloudy weather. Maximum temperature of these areas was around 32 degrees Celsius. People found a breather with the district experiencing a considerable decline in the maximum temperatures. Towns were bustling, while roads saw vehicular movement.

The maximum temperature of the composite Adilabad district was hovering around 45 degrees till Monday. Bellampalli in Mancherial district registered a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees on Monday, while Nirmal district recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees on Sunday. People in particular elderly persons and children struggle to handle the torrid heat wave conditions.