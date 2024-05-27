Mancherial’s Bellampalli boils at 45.7 degrees celsius

The temperature was the highest in Telangana on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 08:41 PM

Mancherial: Coal belt town Bellampalli witnessed sweltering heat conditions on Monday.

Bellampalli registered a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the State on Monday. Hajipur mandal recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees C. Many other parts of the district reeled under torrid heat conditions making life difficult for the public in particular to the elderly and children.

Meanwhile, Jambuga in Kaghaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district experienced a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees C, while Tiryani, Wankidi, Asifabad and Koutala mandals had the maximum temperature of over 44 degrees. People did not venture outdoors in the afternoon. They consumed coconut water, buttermilk, watermelons and ice apples to beat the heat.