Expedite LRS application process: CM Revanth directs officials

Instructions were issued to officials to regularize layouts other than those belonging to Endowments, Waqf, government and those covered under court directions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to expedite the processing of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 applications and facilitate applicants to get the layouts regularized before March 31 on payment of full fee.

Instructions were issued to officials to regularize layouts other than those belonging to Endowments, Waqf, government and those covered under court directions. These decisions were taken during a meeting with Revenue, Registrations and other departments at Secretariat here on Monday.

The previous government had accepted LRS applications from August 31 to October 31 in 2020. Around 25.44 lakh applications were submitted from all panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the State. Of these, 4.13 lakh applications were received from corporations, 10.54 lakh from municipalities and 10.76 lakh from panchayats.

For open plots and non-layout, applicants paid a fee of Rs.1000 and submitted a copy of their documents. Similarly, for large layouts, Rs. 10,000 was paid as fee. Since then, applicants have been waiting for the government’s decision on regularisation.

When officials informed that the regularization exercise got delayed due to various court cases, the Chief Minister ordered them to expedite the processing of LRS applications.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed the Commercial Taxes, Excise, Registrations, Transport, Mines and Geology departments to achieve tax collections targets for 2023-24 financial year. When he sought reasons for not achieving the targets, officials replied that till last year, the union Government had not paid more than Rs.4,000 crore under GST compensation. The revenue gap resulted due to non-receipt of funds from the Centre even after the deadline, they said.

Directing excise officials to install surveillance cameras at every distillery and GPS tracking for liquor delivery vehicles, the Chief Minister ordered to stop the supply of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) in Telangana from neighbouring States. Bottle tracking system and way bills for liquor supply vehicles should also be maintained accurately. Reports on the progress of several cases registered in the past along with non-duty paid liquor should be submitted, he ordered.

When Stamps and Registration department officials and Commercial Taxes officials informed the Chief Minister that their offices were functioning from hired buildings, he directed them to prepare proposals for construction of new buildings.

Instructing officials to formulate a comprehensive Sand Policy, he asked them to find suitable government lands for gravel selling points in Hyderabad in the wake of growing sales counters at many places. “Along with Way Bills, sand transport vehicles should be tracked to curb illegal transportation,” he said.

Expressing displeasure over a few TSMDC and Mines department officials continuing in the same post for years, he ordered transfer of long serving officials immediately.