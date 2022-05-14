CM designed drinking water schemes for Hyderabad to meet requirement for 100 years: KTR

Published: 07:16 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Nalgonda: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has designed the drinking water supply schemes to meet the domestic and industrial requirements of Hyderabad for the next 100 years, Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

Laying a foundation stone for Intake well and pumping house at Sunkisala in the district, Rama Rao said that Hyderabad would emerge as second biggest city in the country in 15 years after New Delhi. Hyderabad stood in fourth place in air traffic in the country by surpassing Chennai and Banglore. Geological and environment factors would help Hydeabad to emerge as top city in the country. Hyderabad may be capital of Telangana state, but the Chief Minister was desired to make it to become a role model to the entire country in all fronts, he added.

He pointed out that other metro cities were struggling with problems of drinking water shortage, power cuts, pollution and sky rocketing of properties. The Chief Minister has succeeded in solving decades old issues prevailing in the state in a short span of seven and half years after formation of Telangana state. The Chief Minister was dreaming of developing Hyderabad as a global city. Intake well at Sunkisala was designed to cater to drinking water needs of Hyderabad up to 2071. It would ensure that no drinking water shortage would arise in Hyderabad even if there was a drought for five successive years, he added.

He reminded that drinking water schemes were designed to draw water from Krishna and Godavari rivers for the purpose of meeting drinking water requirement for Hyderabad. The systems were designed in a manner with an alternative choice to draw drinking water from an another scheme, if a system failed due to any reason.

Reminding that works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was completed in four years by the state government, he said that reservoirs with capacity of 65 tmcft of Godavari water were developed under the LIS. Now, Hyderabad had the 65 tmc of river water for utilization, he added. The Chief Minister has also planned a 159 km long main ring with 3.4 meters dia meter pipe to provide irrigation facility to the areas and industries to come up upto Regional Ring Road, he added.