Farmers pour out woes to KCR on second day of bus tour

Touring the Bhongir parliamentary constituency, the Leader of Opposition travelled from Suryapet to Bhongir for the roadshow, with people waiting for him in large numbers en route.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: Braving the sweltering heat, people gathered in large crowds at several junctions to give a warm welcome to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the second day of his ongoing bus tour as part of the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Thursday.

While some, especially farmers, stopped the convoy to pour out their woes, others gathered to shower flowers and give him a warm welcome. Touring the Bhongir parliamentary constituency, the Leader of Opposition travelled from Suryapet to Bhongir for the roadshow, with people waiting for him in large numbers en route.

They welcomed him with drum beats and showered flowers apart from performing “Mangala Harathi” praying for his success.

He stopped the convoy at several places including Thimmapur, Arvapally, Thungathurthy, Devaruppala, Palakurthy and other places where he interacted with farmers and local people, listening to their grievances.

He assured them that the BRS would fight against the Congress government to fulfill its promises. He also assured that the party would return to power and address their problems. After the roadshow at Bhongir, he left for his residence in Erravelli.

He will resume the bus tour on Friday morning to address a roadshow at Mahabubnagar.