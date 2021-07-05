CM failed to raise Telangana’s concern on water issue: Congress

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Former Irrigation Minister P Lakshmaiah found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for failing to raise Telangana’s concerns with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal and safeguarding the State interests.

The Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme works were being taken up since last one year but the Telangana government did not raise any objections. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Lakshmaiah said the Chief Minister is answerable to the people of Telangana.

The former Irrigation Minister also charged that Chief Minister had made false announcement over supplying water to 50 lakh acres through Kaleshwaram project, and demanded that the Chief Minister should prove these facts officially.

“The special programme on Kaleshwaram project, which was recently telecast in Discovery channel, was a paid programme,” alleged P Lakshamaiah. Meanwhile, AICC official spokesperson D Sravan appealed to the party cadre to be disciplined while taking part in the rally from Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills to Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday to be organised as part of newly appointed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s swearing in ceremony.

He said AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, Karnataka PCC president DK Shiva Kumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others will participate in the programme. He wanted police to cooperate during the rally and wanted the activists to ensure other road users are not subjected to any inconvenience.

