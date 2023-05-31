CM inaugurated Brahmin Sadan, announces many welfare measures for the community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Brahmana Samkshema Parishad was established to ensure welfare and development of Brahman community, especially people, who were below poverty line in the community. The Brahmana Samkshema Parishad was set up on February 1, 2017. Since then Rs.100 crore was being allocated annually to implement different welfare and development programmes for Brahmin community in the State, he said after formally inaugurating the Viprahitha Brahmin Sadan at Gopanpally here on Wednesday.

Telangana is the only State in the country to set up an exclusive Brahmin Sadan. Telangana Government has set a new benchmark in ensuring the welfare of Brahmin community, he said.

People from the community can perform marriages and other functions for free at the Kalyana mandapam in the Sadan. This apart, there is an auditorium, information centre and Seer’s accommodation centre on the premises, which is spread across nine acres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the monthly honorarium of veda or Shasta pandits will be increased from Rs. 2500 to Rs.5000. This apart, the eligibility age for beneficiaries under the scheme would be cut down from 75 to 65 years.

The Chief Minister said currently the assistance under Doopa Deepa Naivedhyam programme was being extended to 3645 temples in the State and shortly the assistance would be extended to 2796 temples, he said. With this, 6441 temples would be covered under the programme.

“I will also announce another good news. Under the Doopa Deepa Naivedhyam programme at present Rs.6,000 is being extended for Archakas for maintenance of temples. This will now be increased to Rs.10,000. I hope this news will make you all happy,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, amidst cheers and whistles from the gathering.

The Chief Minister further said the Rs.2 lakh assistance being extended for operations and maintenance of Veda Patashalas, would now be made an annual grant. The Government has also decided to extend to fee imbursement for students pursuing education in ITMs and IIMs, he said.

The Chief Minister also assured that Anuvamshika archakas issues would also be discussed in the cabinet and addressed at the earliest.

All India Brahmin Federation president Dr Pradeep Jyothi hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s move to construct an exclusive Brahmin Sadan.

“This is first of its kind initiative by a State Government. We also thank the Chief Minister for implementing several welfare and development programmes, especially overseas education scheme for students and entrepreneurs support scheme Brahmin community,” said Pradeep Jyothi.

In other States, political parties and leaders announce many schemes for Brahmin community during elections but once results were declared, they do not fulfill the assurances. On the contrary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao acts proactively and was striving for welfare of all communities, he said.