Brahmin Sadan to be an ideal spiritual centre: CM KCR

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Telangana Brahmin Sadan should become a centre of all spiritual and religious information for the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:27 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said with the revival of temples in Telangana, spirituality and religious activities has been spreading across the State.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the inauguration of Telangana Brahmin Sadan, scheduled to be inaugurated on May 31, with the president and members of Telangana Brahmin Welfare Parishad at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday, said the Telangana Brahmin Sadan should become a centre of all spiritual and religious information for the country.

Information related to spiritual literature and rituals should be collected from all over the country and preserved in books and digital form and made available to all, he said. The first ‘Brahmin Sadan’ built in the country with the highest ambition, should stand as an ideal spiritual and religious information centre for the country and become a centre of religious guidance for the society, he said.

It was the responsibility of the members of the society to protect the Brahmin community, who always engage in the service of Bhagwat, and desire the well-being of the whole world, he said. The Chief Minister said his government was giving priority to the welfare of the Brahmin community and implementing several schemes for their wellbeing. With the revival of temples and improvement of facilities in the State, priests and Vedic scholars were migrating from other States to Telangana for employment, he pointed out.

Telangana Brahmin Welfare Parishad president KV Ramana Chary informed that since the establishment of the Welfare Parishad about 6,500 families have been benefited through various schemes brought by the State government for the welfare of Brahmin communities in the State.

Also Read CM KCR to inaugurate Telangana Brahmana Samkshema Sadan at Gopanpally on May 31