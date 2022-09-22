CM Jagan’s decision to remove NTR’s name not proper, says Purandeswari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she asked how Jagan could do that even while claiming he had a lot of respect for NT Rama Rao. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she asked how Jagan could do that even while claiming he had a lot of respect for NT Rama Rao.

Visakhapatnam: Former union Minister and BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has observed that the decision of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to remove NTR’s name without reason and replace it with YSR’s name with respect to AP University of Health Sciences, was not proper.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she asked how Jagan could do that even while claiming he had a lot of respect for NT Rama Rao. Many schemes named after NTR might have changed their name but they were still being implemented, she pointed out, adding that the BJP also had a lot of respect for the late NTR.

On the situation in the state, Purandeswari who is late NTR’s daughter, noted that industrialists did not find any healthy atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh as the government had failed to create basic infrastructural facilities and the poor condition of the roads in the state was highlighted by the media.

The YSR Congress Party government had also imposed a burden of Rs. two lakh crore loans on the people and diverted the SC, ST Sub Plan funds. The government had failed to keep its promise on prohibition, she pointed out.

Former BJP MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju wondered if Andhra Pradesh would be renamed as Jagan Andhra Pradesh, Vizag beach as Jagan Beach, and Rushikonda as Jagan Konda. It was not right to change the names whenever a government changed, he felt, and said that Jagan would not be able to come to power again in 2024.