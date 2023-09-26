CM KCR announces 32 per cent of SCCL profits for coal workers

The Chief Minister’s Office issued orders to this effect directing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to facilitate payment of 32 percent of the profit earned by SCCL as special incentive to employees of the company for the financial year 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided on Tuesday to give 32 percent of the profits of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited as bonus to the coal workers. This is the largest ever gift given by the company to its workers in its history so far.

The Chief Minister’s Office issued orders to this effect directing Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to facilitate payment of 32 percent of the profit earned by SCCL (after tax) as special incentive to employees of the company for the financial year 2022-23.

The State government has been increasing the share of profits given by the company to its employees year after year ever since Telangana was formed. This is also considered to be the biggest Dasara gift given to coal workers in the country.

Following the announcement, coal workers erupted in celebrations across the 11 areas of the company in the State. BRS MLC Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) honorary president K Kavitha tweeted extending special thanks to the Chief Minister on behalf of the coal workers. She said the Chief Minister was increasing the share of profits given to the workers every year and working for the welfare of the coal workers.

The Singareni management had deposited the 11th Wage Board dues to the tune of Rs.1450 crore to Singareni workers last week.

Also Read CM KCR pays homage to Chakali Ailamma