CM KCR pays homage to Chakali Ailamma

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lauded the remarkable courage and dynamism of Chityala (Chakali) Ailamma during the Telangana armed struggle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:13 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lauded the remarkable courage and dynamism of Chityala (Chakali) Ailamma during the Telangana armed struggle, asserting that her legacy continued to inspire today’s generation.

On the occasion of her birth anniversary celebrations officially organised by the State government, he paid homage to Ailamma and commemorated her sacrifices and fighting spirit.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister hailed Chityala Ailamma as a democratic activist who fought legal battles in the courts for securing her rights. She remained a symbol of self-respect of the underprivileged sections of the society. He said her struggle for her rights was also a great inspiration in the fight to achieve Telangana State and its subsequent progress.

Chandrashekhar Rao said that the State government was officially organising the birth and death anniversaries of Chityala Ailamma in honour of her sacrifices for the people.

He said the State government was working for the welfare of the people like no State in the country. Many schemes implemented by the State government for the development and welfare of women, and MBCs, were yielding good results.

He reiterated that the State government was qualitatively improving the living standards of the marginalised sections and that the efforts would continue for the welfare of MBC women.