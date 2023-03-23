CM KCR announces financial assistance of Rs 228 crore to rain-hit farmers

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the financial assistance would be offered equally to all crops and a total of Rs 228.25 crore will be released by the State government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:27 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a relief and rehabilitation support of Rs 10,000 per acre for crops damaged by recent unseasonal rains in Telangana.

A total of Rs 228.25 crore will be released by the State government on Thursday evening and the distribution of the financial assistance will be initiated by the district authorities at the earliest.

Speaking to the media at Ravinutala village of Bonakal mandal in Khammam district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the financial assistance would be offered equally to all crops. He informed that standing crops in about 2.28 lakh acres were damaged in the State of which maize in 1.29 lakh acres was affected. He said the crop loss report would not be sent to the Centre as a mark of protest for its failure in releasing crop loss assistance to Telangana in the past.

“We don’t want to depend on the Centre as it takes at least six months for it to respond. The Centre has never responded positively in earlier instances when farmers suffered due to vagaries of nature. We would extend an amount of Rs 228 crore as relief and rehabilitation support to farmers on behalf of the State government,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari was directed to issue necessary orders in that connection.

Steps would be taken to see that tenant farmers would receive the financial support extended by the government by making required amendments in the rules, the Chief Minister said. He added that the decision to not to seek assistance from the Central government was taken as the Modi government was known for its anti-farmer policies and the State’s appeals had fallen on deaf ears in the past.