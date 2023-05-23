CM KCR announces ‘pattas’ with Rythu Bandhu support for podu land farmers

Fulfilling his assurance given to the forest dwellers, CM KCR directed officials to facilitate issue of pattas for podu lands in the enjoyment of tribal farmers and schedule the patta distribution from June 24 to 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Source: Twitter. (File Photo).

Hyderabad: In a major move aimed at extending crop investment support to tribal farmers in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to extend Rythu Bandu assistance to podu land farmers.

Fulfilling his assurance given to the forest dwellers, he directed officials at a high level review meeting held in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here to facilitate issue of pattas for the podu lands in the enjoyment of the tribal farmers and schedule the patta distribution from June 24 to 30.

The Chief Minister made it clear that he would inaugurate the patta distribution programme and monitor its implementation personally.

Names of the new beneficiaries being issued pattas for podu land would be incorporated with the list of tribal farmers getting Rythu Bandhu through the RoFR.

The quantum of assistance to be extended to them would be on par with others being covered under Rythu Bandu so far. The government will open bank accounts in the name of the beneficiaries to ensure that the assistance was remitted directly to them without the involvement of any outsiders, the Chief Minister said.

He directed Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to ensure that the details pertaining to the new beneficiaries were handed over to the officials concerned so that the bank accounts could be opened without delay.

District Collectors’ Conference

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to hold a conference of District Collectors on May 25 to discuss the preparatory arrangements and activities to be made as part of the 21-day long celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of State formation. Ministers and District Superintendents of Police would also participate in the conference.

Gruhalakshmi Scheme

The Chief Minister, who had already decided to distribute house sites to deserving poor beneficiaries as part of the celebrations, directed officials to identify suitable government land in the villages for the purpose.

He wanted the modalities for the implementation of Gruhalakshmi scheme to be prepared at the earliest. The scheme would be launched in July, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also directed the Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the continuation of Dalit Bandhu in July. The meeting also reviewed preparations for the Chief Minister to lay the foundation stone for the 2000-bed super specialty hospital as part of the expansion programme of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on June 14.

