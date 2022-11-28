Solve podu land issue: CM KCR instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed officials to take measures to solve the podu land issue in Damarcherla mandal in the district.

When Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao brought to his notice the podu land issue at Kallepally, Narsapuram, Thimmapuram, Puttalagadda, Ulsaipalem, Kotha Nandikonda and Chityal villages, the Chief Minister said the government was making efforts to solve the issue at the earliest. He instructed district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy to take steps for this.

The Chief Minister also responded positively to the request of the Miryalaguda MLA for the construction of 10 check dams in the Miryalaguda constituency at a cost of Rs 72 crore.