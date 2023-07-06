CM KCR appoints chairpersons for various corporations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed former MLC V Bhupal Reddy as chairman of the Telangana State Finance Commission. G. Srinivas Yadav of Hyderabad and Mohd. Saleem of Narayanpet were appointed as Directors.

The Chief Minister also appointed Sangareddy native Matam Bhikshpati as chairman of the Telanana State Trade Promotion Corporation, while Mohd. Tanveer of Zaheerabad was appointed as chairman of the Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation.