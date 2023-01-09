CM KCR attends tenth day rituals of late Pakala Harinath Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paying homage to late Harinath Rao's portrait.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attended ‘Dashadina Karma’ (the tenth day ritual) of late Pakala Harinath Rao, father-in-law of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday. He paid homage to late Harinath Rao’s portrait and offered floral tributes.

The Chief Minister also consoled late Harinath’s daughter Shailima (wife of Minister KT Rama Rao), sons Raj Pakala and Shailendra Pakala and other family members. Along with the Chief Minister, his son and Minister KT Rama Rao, grandson Himanshu, granddaughter Alekhya and other family members, attended the ceremony.

The Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Ch Malla Reddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, J Santosh Kumar, G Ranjith Reddy, Kottha Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatesh Neta, BB Patil, Kavita Maloth, MLCs Madhusudhanachari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, Baswaraju Saraiah, Banda Prakash, MLAs Danam Nagender, C Laxma Reddy, KP Vivekananda, Kale Yadaiah, Rasamai Balakishan, Kranti Kiran, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Telangana State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and others also attended the ceremony.