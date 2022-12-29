KT Rama Rao’s father-in-law passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Harinath Rao was rushed to the hospital following respiratory distress earlier in the day

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s father-in-law P Harinath Rao passed away at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) here on Thursday afternoon. He was 74.

Harinath Rao was rushed to the hospital following respiratory distress earlier in the day. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He served as a Forest Range Officer and retired as District Forest Officer.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief at the demise of Pakala Harinath Rao here on Thursday. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Harinath Rao at his residence in Raidurg. He consoled Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s wife Shylima and other family members. He was accompanied by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLAs Balka Suman, Jeevan Reddy, MLC Madhusudhana Chary, S Subhash Reddy and other leaders.