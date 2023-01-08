‘CM KCR, BRS leaders to campaign for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Source: Twitter/Satyavathi Rathod.

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would actively campaign for and extend full support to the Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held in May this year. She also exuded confidence that a farmer-friendly government would come to power at the Centre after the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a meeting organised by JD(S) Gulbarga district president Balaraj Shiva Guthedhar in Kalaburagi of Karnataka on Sunday, the Minister said apart from Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, all the BRS leaders including Ministers would tour Karnataka extensively in the days to come and seek votes in support of the JD (S) led by HD Kumaraswamy.

“Our aim is to bring JD(S) party into power in Karnataka and to make HD Kumarswamy the Chief Minister of the State,” she said.

Rathod said Chandrashekhar Rao had prepared new agriculture and water policies to bring a qualitative change in the nation and ensure progress of the nation.

“While the Telangana government offers Rs 2,016 as monthly pension to old-age people and single women, the BJP government in Karnataka is giving just Rs.600 per month,” the Minister pointed out. She said none of the welfare and development programmes initiated by the Telangana government, were being implemented in Karnataka.

While the Telangana government increased reservations for STs to 10 per cent in education and employment in government institutions, she stated that the Karnataka government was not extending any support to the tribal community in the State.