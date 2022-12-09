JD(S) will fight Karnataka Assembly polls in alliance with BRS: Kumaraswamy

Published Date - 10:50 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao into national politics, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) senior leader HD Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would bring about a qualitative change in the country.

Speaking at the BRS general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, Kumaraswamy said Chandrashekhar Rao had not only realised the long-cherished dream of Telangana State, but also ensured the State’s progress in all sectors. He said Rao had ended the irrigation woes of farmers by completing irrigation projects in a record time and launched schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu, which did not exist anywhere else in the country.

“KCR’s thought process and his commitment are amazing. The JD(S) will contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in May next year in alliance with BRS. I thank KCR for his support,” he stated, adding that the JD(S) would stand with Chandrashekhar Rao and support his efforts for development of the country.