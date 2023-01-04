CM KCR condoles death of Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s father

Mallaiah, aged 87, father of Minister Gangula Kamalakar, passed away at his residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

File Photo.

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s father, Gangula Mallaiah, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 87.

Mallaiah breathed his last at his residence in the Christian Colony in Karimnagar at 4 pm after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his condolences over the sudden demise of Mallaiah, and telephoned the Minister to express his grief. He consoled Kamalakar and his family members over their loss and prayed that the soul of Mallaiah would rest in peace.

Several other Ministers, MLAs and MLCs and BRS leaders also extended their condolences to the bereaved Minister.