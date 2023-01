CM KCR condoles demise of Telangana movement leader M Sridhar Reddy

File Photo of Telangana movement leader M Sridhar Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of M Sridhar Reddy, a 1969 Telangana movement leader and student leader of Osmania University.

Sridhar Reddy, aged 78, passed away due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chandrashekhar Rao recalled Sridhar Reddy’s contribution to the Telangana movement in different stages. He said Sridhar Reddy played an active and vital role in the Telangana statehood movement of 1969 and worked uncompromisingly for the values he believed in.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.