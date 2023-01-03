Karimnagar: Lovers get married, relatives set groom’s house on fire in Huzurabad

The police along with fire and rescue service personnel rushed the spot and doused the fire.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Smoke and flames coming out from the house in Huzurabad.

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Huzurabad town when relatives of a woman set fire on the house of a man to whom she got married against the wish of her family at Indiranagar in Karimnagar road on Tuesday. The police along with fire and rescue service personnel rushed the spot and doused the fire.

According to the police, Rajashekhar and Sanjana, residents of the same locality, were in a relationship for the last three years. While Rajashekhar was engaged in agricultural activities, Sanjana was working as a nurse in a private hospital. As their parents refused to their marriage, the two fled from their houses on Monday and got married at the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

On Tuesday, they approached Huzurabad police seeking support. On knowing this, Sanjana’s relatives set Rajashekhar’s house on fire. Based on a complaint from Rajashekhar’s father, the police registered the case against Sanjana’s relatives.