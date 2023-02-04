CM KCR condoles death of Odisha BRS leader Arjun Das

In a statement here, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to members of the bereaved family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:35 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the sudden demise of Odisha leader of BRS, former MLA Arjun Das, in a road accident.

Das, the son of former Jajpur MP Anadi Das, had recently joined the BRS.

Das, who represented Binjharpur Assembly Constituency between 1995- 2000 on a Congress ticket, died in a road accident on Kharasrota bridge in Jajpur district after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle.