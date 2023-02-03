BRS raises Adani issue in Parliament for second day

08:56 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: For second consecutive day on Friday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi gave adjournment notices in both the Houses of the Parliament, seeking discussion on the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group of companies. Along with the Opposition parties, the BRS stalled the proceedings demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-appointed committee under the Chief Justice of India to probe the alleged ‘economic scam’.

With the Opposition refusing to relent, both the Houses were adjourned to meet on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said they were not against anyone, but were only fighting to bring out the truth in the best interest of the nation. He said it was surprising that Adani became the richest person in a short period of time. The Hindenburg report stated that there were irregularities in Adani’s companies, but none of the regulators are responding to it.

“With the support of the BJP, one man has become a system and now dictating terms to all. The Adani Group has entered every sector including roads, coal, electricity, airports, ports, mining and finally, media as well,” he said.

He said after the BJP came to power, crony capitalism has been on the rise and the Adani scam was the biggest in this century. He feared that due to the Adani fiasco, the country’s prestige is getting damaged at international level. He equalled the investigative agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax department as mere political tools which were being used to trouble the political opponents.

BRS Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said due to the alleged irregularities of the Adani Group, the investments made by Life Insurance Corporation of India as well as other investors were under threat. Rather than responding to the issue and addressing the concerns of people, he said the union government was evading discussion on it. The BRS is coordinating with all the Opposition parties for a united fight against the Centre on the issue, he said.