CM KCR condoles demise of Oommen Chandy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

He remembered the services rendered by Oommen Chandy, who lived a simple life and won the hearts of the people of Kerala as one of the best politicians to serve them. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.