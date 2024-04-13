Two from Kerala held in Rs 26 crore fraud case

The suspects allegedly provided bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters to transfer the fraud money. The arrested persons were identified as Noushad and Ahmed Kabeer, both bank account suppliers from Kasargod in Kerala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were nabbed from Kerala on Saturday by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on charges of their involvement in an investment fraud case involving Rs 26 crore.

The police seized five mobile phones, 15 bank cheque books, eight debit cards and two fake rubber stamps from them. According to the cybercrime officials, in 2021, the duo met Issac and Tahir Ali, both cyber fraudsters from Kerala, currently absconding, and sought their help in committing the offence.

oushad and Ahmed Kabeer opened various bank accounts using fake KYCs and also took accounts on rent to transfer the fraud amounts, and help the cyber fraudsters. “They went to Dubai and there they got the money in their bank accounts converted from Indian currency into USDT, which is also known as Tether, a cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar,” said D.Kavitha, DCP Cybercrime, Hyderabad. T

he suspects supplied 18 accounts through which nearly Rs 26 crore fraudulent transactions took place. The fraud came to light after a complaint was lodged by one of the victims in Janaury this year.

The complaint alleged that he was contacted on a popular social networking app offering good returning for investments. He ended up losing Rs 9.4 lakh.