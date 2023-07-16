Congress will reduce farming into a bane, says Harish Rao

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could successfully transform farming, which was looked upon as a bane by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, into a boon for farmers in the State.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy, who has proved to be a true successor of Naidu, could not be expected to hold a positive opinion on agriculture and he was out to reduce farming into a bane once again.

Addressing a host of leaders from different political parties from Zaheerabad constituency, who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister, who had nurtured the State and rebuilt it so well, would be able to get a thumping victory from any part of the State. “Will there be any opposition to him at all in the next elections?” he asked, stating that people from any constituency would welcome him to contest as it would bring development.

On the other hand, the Congress stand to reduce round the clock power supply to the farm sector to a three hour affair would make the party pay a high price. The Zaheerabad unit of the Congress party was almost empty now. The Congress cadre in other places would also follow suit. The three hour power supply advocated by the TPCC chief was a grim reminder of the dark days of Congress rule, he said, recalling that power cuts were at the peak when former Minister J Geeta Reddy had represented the constituency.

When former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah was the power minister, people in his home town Kilashpur experienced severe power cuts. People in the town poured out their power woes before a team of seven to eight MLAs that visited the constituency on a stock taking mission during the Congress rule.

They were not able to get power supply even for three hours a day. Ponnala too did not disagree with what the people had said.

The Congress Party could not implement round the clock power in any of the three States of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka that were under its rule. The Congress was in fact against the interests of Telangana. It was the party that deprived Telangana state of a due share of water.

He held the Congress Party rule in the past squarely responsible for the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on Srisailam project which had become the bane of Telangana.

The Congress rule in the past had also facilitated diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh through the Polavaram project, he pointed out.