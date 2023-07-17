| Telangana Will Be Sent Into Darkness If Congress Is Voted To Power Gutha

Telangana will be sent into darkness if Congress is voted to power: Gutha

After bifurcation of AP, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned agriculture into a profitable vocation through his pro-farmer policies, said Gutha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

File Photo

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said Telangana would be sent into darkness if the Congress was voted to power.

Attending a farmers meeting at the Rythu Vedika of Angadipeta in the district, Sukender Reddy said governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had considered agriculture a bane. After bifurcation of AP, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned agriculture into a profitable vocation through his pro-farmer policies. The State government was also making efforts to bring a three crop system in the State by encouraging the farmers towards crop varieties that give yield in short time.

Rythu Bandhu, 24 hour free power to agriculture sector and marketing facility for crops produced by the farmers had revived the earlier glory to farmers by increasing their income. Crops in a single gunta of agricultural land had not dried up due shortage in electricity supply in the last nine years in the State. Before 2014, it was common for MLAs from Telangana to protest exhibiting dried crops in the Legislative Assembly of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he added.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha attended the farmers meeting at the Rythu Vedika at Pallephad. Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah attended the Rythu Vedika meeting at Ramannapet.