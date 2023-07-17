Telangana: Water released from Mid Manair reservoir on Monday

While the MMD is getting 2,000 cusecs of water from the Kaleshwaram project, 5,500 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Lower Manair Dam by lifting four flood gates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

BC welfare miniser G Kamalakar, TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and others performing pujas before releasing water from Mid Manair reservoir on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Water was released from the Mid Manair reservoir on Monday. While the MMD is getting 2,000 cusecs of water from the Kaleshwaram project, 5,500 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Lower Manair Dam by lifting four flood gates.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar released the water.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said though the monsoon had disappointed the farmers, the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project constructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come to the rescue of the farming community.

Stating that about 10 lakh acres ayacut would benefit with the water, he said the release of water from the Lower Manair Dam would start from July 25.

While 15 TMC of water is available in MMD, LMD has seven TMC. 40 to 50 tmc of water is required to supply 9.5 lakh acres to be cultivated under LMD up to Suryapet, he said, adding that the release of water would be done maintaining 20 TMC each in MMD and LMD.

Vinod Kumar said opposition parties had criticized the State government stating that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed by wasting public money. However, the same project was now protecting farmers in a difficult situation, he said.

Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan and Sunke Ravishankar, BRS district president Thota Agaiah and others were present.

