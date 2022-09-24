CM KCR credits State govt reforms for Swachh Sarvekshan awards

File Photo (Credits: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the reforms introduced by the State government helped in developing urban areas in a qualitative direction and to set an example for the country.

He said 16 urban local bodies in Telangana won Swachh Sarvekshan Awards-2022 announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These awards to Telangana would reflect the State government’s efforts in the progress of urban areas.

Telangana won 13 awards in various categories under Grameen Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said that along with the new Municipal Act enacted by the State government with an objective of comprehensive development of the towns, the urban development programs undertaken in phases have yielded fruitful results.

The Chief Minister said the qualitative progress was made possible by undertaking various development measures apart from taking up sanitation, establishing urban forests, increasing green cover, establishing nurseries and creating infrastructure in cities among other initiatives.

He congratulated Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, senior officers and employees along with the elected representatives at all levels for working hard to make Telangana an ideal State for the country by effectively organizing urban development programmes.

The Chief Minister also called upon government employees and elected representatives to move forward with the same spirit towards achieving the objectives of the Telangana government, by involving the people.