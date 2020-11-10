CM KCR expresses shock over death of Army jawan Mahesh

The Chief Minister said Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the martyrdom of Army Jawan from Nizamabad district Ryada Mahesh in the firing that took place on the border. The Chief Minister said Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country. He said that the state government would stand by and support the family.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family. He said one member of the family based on the qualification would be given the government job. He said a house site would also be allotted to the family of Mahesh.

