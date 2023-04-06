CM KCR extends Good Friday greetings

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday observed in commemoration of the crucifixion of Christ

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday observed in commemoration of the crucifixion of Christ.

Good Friday was a holy day for Christians and the preachings of Jesus Christ help in promoting universal brotherhood. He was exceptional for pleading to God to forgive those who took part in crucifying his body on the Cross, the Chief Minister said.

He said it was possible only for a compassionate Jesus Christ to possess the great qualities of love for the entire mankind, sympathy for helpless, boundless sacrifice, unrelenting patience and forgiveness for enemies. The Chief Minister stressed on the need to follow these qualities.

He also said that the teachings of Jesus Christ contributed a lot to all people living together as one without any differences and discrimination. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to observe Good Friday by offering prayers and prayed for peace and harmony in the society.