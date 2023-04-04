CM KCR calls Babu Jagjivan Ram champion of oppressed classes

The Chief Minister said Jagjivan Ram was a great visionary who fought for social equality throughout his life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram was a great freedom fighter and crusader of social justice and champion of the oppressed classes. The nation will be celebrating Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 116th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said Jagjivan Ram was a great visionary who fought for social equality throughout his life. He had made his mark in whatever field he worked and laid a strong foundation for the development of the country, he said.

He served the country with commitment, dedication and devotion for the upliftment of the oppressed classes, the Chief Minister said, adding that with the spirit of Jagjivan Ram, the Telangana government was implementing welfare and development programmes for the uplift of poor, backward classes, tribal and Dalits.

The Chief Minister said his government was taking measures for comprehensive development of weaker sections. The government had brought the Dalit Bandhu scheme to improve the financial and social status of dalit families.

“Telangana’s Dalit welfare schemes have become role models for the development of dalits in the country,” he said.