CM KCR extends greetings on World Health Day

Chief Minister wished that all the people in the State live a healthy life amidst the fertile lands and good environment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the measures initiated by the State government in protection of public health and development of healthcare was yielding good results and that the State had transformed into a Healthy Telangana.

On the occasion of World Health Day on Friday, the Chief Minister wished that all the people in the State live a healthy life amidst the fertile lands and good environment.

From the days of a shortage of primary healthcare centres in the united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had now reached the stage of establishing one medical college, paramedical and nursing college in each district across the State, he said on Thursday.

“With the progress achieved in the health department, Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country,” he said, adding that the measures taken by the State government in increasing the seats in medical colleges and recruiting required staff had aided in facilitating quality healthcare well within reach of the common man.

There was remarkable change in the treatment extended due to the provision of sufficient oxygen beds, ventilator beds and equipment in government hospitals.

Apart from Hyderabad, a super specialty hospital was being constructed at Warangal, besides adding 2500 beds at the NIMS. Effective implementation of KCR Kits, KCR Nutrition Kits, Arogya Lakshmi, Amma Vodi and other programmes played a significant role in ensuring protection of public health, he said.

Telangana recorded a better average than the national average in the health index indicators announced by the union Government. The State also won awards in the three categories in the health fitness campaign organized by the union government as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister also reminded that Telangana had secured the third position in the Niti Aayog’s fourth Health index. Further as per the Central Economic survey, Telangana secured the second position among Southern States in terms of the government’s expenditure on public health.

The State was also ranked third in reducing maternal mortality in the country. All these factors reflect the Telangana government’s commitment in strengthening the public health, he added.

“Telangana will continue the same commitment in the future and stand as a role model in providing the best medical and health care,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.