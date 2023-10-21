CM KCR greets people on Saddula Bathukamma

The Bathukamma festival, which is celebrated collectively by all communities, is unique to Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of State on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the Bathukamma festival.

He said the Bathukamma festival, known for worshipping flowers as a goddess, had evolved as the epitome of Telangana’s unique cultural identity. He called it as a celebration of nature born out of people’s way of life in the State.

The Bathukamma festival, which is celebrated collectively by all communities, is unique to Telangana. Stating that Telangana today emerged vibrant with lush green crops all over and with abundant natural resources, he called upon the people to celebrate the Saddula Bathukamma festival with joy and happiness.