CM KCR greets people on the occasion of ‘Saddhula Bathukamma’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:31 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

CM KCR

Hyderabad: Expressing satisfaction over the successful conduct of the Bathukamma festival organized across the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked the people of the State for making the annual event a great success. He also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of ‘Saddhula Bathukamma’, the last day of the Bathukamma festival falling on Monday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the measures taken by the government helped in the successful conduct of the Bathukamma festival, which culminates in welcoming the auspicious Vijaya Dasami. “Villages and towns are filled with a unique festive atmosphere, surrounded by beautiful nature, ponds with copious water, green crop fields and dance festivities by girls and boys, during the nine-day festival,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he had prayed to the goddess to bless the State with prosperity and that its people live in happiness and peace.