‘CM KCR’s entry into national politics prompts Centre to celebrate Bathukamma festival in Delhi’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:20 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Eight years after coming to power, the BJP-led union government organised the Bathukamma festival celebrations officially at newly inaugurated Kartavyapath near India Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Though union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy touted it as a grand celebration to be attended by the Who’s Who in Delhi, none but himself and his fellow Cabinet member Ajay Bhatt and senior women officers in the administrative and law enforcement and other departments participated in the celebrations.

Slamming the Centre for neglecting the Bathukamma festival for eight years, TRS MLC K Kavitha termed the BJP’s sudden decision to organise official celebration of Bathukamma festival in Delhi as the impact of TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement to foray into the national politics. She exuded confidence that soon the Telangana’s fighting spirit and self-respect will be witnessed by the entire nation.

“I have no doubt that the Chief Minister’s increasing influence in the national politics has prompted the Centre to organise the Bathukamma festival officially in Delhi. One must remember that Telangana’s language, culture, and traditions, got their due recognition after TRS started fighting for them in unidivided Andhra Pradesh,” she reminded.

The MLC demanded to know what took the ruling BJP government eight years to celebrate the spirit of Telangana. She further questioned the BJP on organising Telangana Liberation Day celebrations in Telangana, while worshiping Sardar Vallabhai Patel who integrated Telangana into Indian Union, in the form of the Statue of Unity. She advised the BJP State leaders to thank the Chief Minister for upholding and celebrating the spirit of Telangana region.

Earlier, Kavitha participated in the Bathukamma festival celebrations organised at the TRS State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyvathi Rathod, MLA Padma Devender Reddy, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi and other TRS leaders participated in the celebrations.