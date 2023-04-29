CM KCR wishes people of Telangana on Secretariat inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Extending wishes to the people of Telangana ahead of the inauguration of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Secretariat was constructed in tune with the aspirations of people, to boost their self-esteem and enhance Telangana’s prestige.

“It is a great occasion for the entire Telangana community and a proud moment,” Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that the Secretariat, which was constructed within a short span, had won accolades for the nation and was ready for inauguration. All this was achieved with strong will power and while overcoming hurdles and apprehensions created by vested interest groups, he said.

The Secretariat was constructed using advanced technical standards and to meet administration requirements of future generations. It was the nation’s first eco-friendly mega structure, which complied with all latest construction standards and was equipped with many unique and exclusive features, the Chief Minister said.

The Secretariat was designed and built in a way to provide a pleasant working ambience for the employees and pave way for qualitative change in the administration as well, he said.

“The Secretariat is constructed to continue delivery of good governance as per the expectations of the people by setting high standards in tune the changing times,” he said, adding that it was the first time in the country that a Secretariat was being named after Ambedkar.

The prime objective behind naming the Secretariat after the Father of the Indian Constitution was to ensure equal rights for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, women and poor communities in social, economic, political and cultural fields, he said.

Amidst Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial and the towering statue of BR Ambedkar, which stand as sources of inspiration for the administration to deliver nationally acclaimed good governance from Secretariat, the structure was named after Ambedkar with philosophical and theoretical understandings, he said.

The Chief Minister reminded that Telangana, which was achieved with many sacrifices and in a peaceful parliamentary system, emerged as an ideal State for the country. Compared to other States, Telangana – the youngest State in the country – was delivering welfare governance and setting benchmarks for the nation, he said.

“In a short span, the Telangana model of governance has become the role model for the nation. The new Secretariat will facilitate in spreading the Telangana model of governance across the country,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

He thanked every individual, right from daily wage workers, contractors, architects, engineers and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, for their relentless efforts in constructing the Secretariat.