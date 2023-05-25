| Cm Kcr Hails Services Of Sanitation Workers Says Best Of Them Will Be Honoured By State Govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a conference of District Collectors at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Hyderabad: Hailing the services being rendered by sanitation workers all over the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the best of them would be honoured by the State government as part of the grand celebrations being organized marking the 10th State Formation Day.

Addressing a conference of District Collectors at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, he said the services being extended by sanitation workers in the villages and urban areas were invaluable. ‘Safayanna Niku Salamanna’ will be the slogan of the special day devoted for sanitation workers.

A society without the services of the sanitation workers would not be imaginable. Their services are invaluable. They have been working hard for keeping the surroundings spic and span. In a way their services are divine. Helping the sanitation workers would mean helping the society, said.

“Imagine our fate if we are left with overgrown hair and beard for long,” he quipped, and stressed that happiness in the society owed to such services. It was the responsibility of the society to recognize them, he said.

