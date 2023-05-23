Telangana government to release Rs 1,190 crore to Gram Panchayats

This was after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to release the funds to the panchayats

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:19 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to release Rs.1,190 crore to Gram Panchayats. This was after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to release the funds to the panchayats to expedite different works in the villages.

Accordingly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao held a meeting here on Tuesday.

The Ministers discussed on the allocation of Rs.1,190 crore funds to different panchayats for taking up different works. They also directed the officials to initiate measures for releasing the funds at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Sarpanch Association members met with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister and welcomed the Chief Minister’s decision to release the funds to Gram Panchayats.

The Ministers said the State government was according top priority for rural development and funds were being released at regular intervals to ensure all the development works were taken up as per schedule.